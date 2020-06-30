Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3375 Manning Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3375 Manning Avenue
Last updated June 10 2020 at 1:20 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3375 Manning Avenue
3375 Manning Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3375 Manning Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3375 Manning Avenue have any available units?
3375 Manning Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 3375 Manning Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3375 Manning Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3375 Manning Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3375 Manning Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 3375 Manning Avenue offer parking?
No, 3375 Manning Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3375 Manning Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3375 Manning Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3375 Manning Avenue have a pool?
No, 3375 Manning Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3375 Manning Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3375 Manning Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3375 Manning Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3375 Manning Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3375 Manning Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3375 Manning Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Venice Beach
29 Navy Street
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Kester
5057 Kester Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Club Riverside
12747 Riverside Drive
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Metro 417
417 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Tujunga South
4077-4083 Tujunga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
4140 & 4136 Grandview Blvd
4136 Grand View Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90066
BROADWAY PALACE APARTMENTS
928 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College