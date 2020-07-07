All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3375 MANNING AVE 12.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3375 MANNING AVE 12
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3375 MANNING AVE 12

3375 S Manning Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3375 S Manning Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Cheviot Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
SPACIOUS, LIGHT, BRIGHT, & OPEN 1BD IN MID-CENTURY COURTYARD BUILDING WITH POOL | NEAR METRO!
Be welcomed by this bright, airy, and open one bedroom, one bath, in Cheviot Hills. Swooon!
Located on a quiet street off of Palms Blvd, right next to multi-million dollar homes on one side, and EASY transportation access on the other (walk to the Metro and hop on the 10 fwy in seconds!), with remodeled kitchen with granite countertops in combination with refinished hardwood flooring make this a diamond in the rough. Don\'t be fooled by the age of the building, this unit more than pulls its weight in modern finishes. It even has new, double-paned windows. They slide right open! No more struggling to get your window open!
On-site laundry, 1 parking spot included?. what more could you ask for? Oh, location you say? It\'s got that in spades! Only a 5 minute walk the Palms stop on the Metro Expo Line, and if you go by car, 3 minutes to downtown Culver. It\'s also convenient to access the 405 AND the 10 freeways, making it a very central spot on the Westside. Right down the hill is a shopping center with Vons, Rite Aid, Starbucks and various eateries PLUS some of the best sushi in LA at Sushi Zo.

Available NOW
1 Months\' Rent Deposit
Building Water and Trash Paid by Owner
Tenant Pays: Gas & Electric
1 Parking Space
Laundry On-Site
Sorry, No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3375 MANNING AVE 12 have any available units?
3375 MANNING AVE 12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3375 MANNING AVE 12 have?
Some of 3375 MANNING AVE 12's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3375 MANNING AVE 12 currently offering any rent specials?
3375 MANNING AVE 12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3375 MANNING AVE 12 pet-friendly?
No, 3375 MANNING AVE 12 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3375 MANNING AVE 12 offer parking?
Yes, 3375 MANNING AVE 12 offers parking.
Does 3375 MANNING AVE 12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3375 MANNING AVE 12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3375 MANNING AVE 12 have a pool?
Yes, 3375 MANNING AVE 12 has a pool.
Does 3375 MANNING AVE 12 have accessible units?
No, 3375 MANNING AVE 12 does not have accessible units.
Does 3375 MANNING AVE 12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3375 MANNING AVE 12 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village Pointe
17171 Roscoe Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91325
719 N. Heliotrope
719 North Heliotrope Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Meridian Pointe
9500 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Clarington Court
3475 Clarington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Museum Tower
225 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90071
Chelsea Court
500 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Townhomes on Emerson
8600 Emerson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College