3375 MANNING AVE 12

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking pool

SPACIOUS, LIGHT, BRIGHT, & OPEN 1BD IN MID-CENTURY COURTYARD BUILDING WITH POOL | NEAR METRO!

Be welcomed by this bright, airy, and open one bedroom, one bath, in Cheviot Hills. Swooon!

Located on a quiet street off of Palms Blvd, right next to multi-million dollar homes on one side, and EASY transportation access on the other (walk to the Metro and hop on the 10 fwy in seconds!), with remodeled kitchen with granite countertops in combination with refinished hardwood flooring make this a diamond in the rough. Don\'t be fooled by the age of the building, this unit more than pulls its weight in modern finishes. It even has new, double-paned windows. They slide right open! No more struggling to get your window open!

On-site laundry, 1 parking spot included?. what more could you ask for? Oh, location you say? It\'s got that in spades! Only a 5 minute walk the Palms stop on the Metro Expo Line, and if you go by car, 3 minutes to downtown Culver. It\'s also convenient to access the 405 AND the 10 freeways, making it a very central spot on the Westside. Right down the hill is a shopping center with Vons, Rite Aid, Starbucks and various eateries PLUS some of the best sushi in LA at Sushi Zo.



Available NOW

1 Months\' Rent Deposit

Building Water and Trash Paid by Owner

Tenant Pays: Gas & Electric

1 Parking Space

Laundry On-Site

Sorry, No Pets