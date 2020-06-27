336 South Wilton Place, Los Angeles, CA 90020 Greater Wilshire
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Location Location Location!!! Newly upgraded in 2019, turn-key. Must see this apartment it is very spacious with 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom in located Third Street Elementary School district. wood floor, 2 car side by side each unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 336 South WILTON Place have any available units?
336 South WILTON Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.