Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:59 AM

336 South Norton Avenue - 305

336 South Norton Avenue ·
Location

336 South Norton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Greater Wilshire

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
NOW AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN! Located in the heart of Hancock Park, adjacent to Larchmont Village and Beverly Grove. Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Spacious unit on top floor. New and complete renovation throughout the unit. Brand new kitchen appliances and new stackable washer and dryer in unit. Private balcony with privacy panels, fireplace, recessed lighting, quartz countertops, ceiling fans, AC, heating, new tile in tub/shower, plank flooring. Pets are welcome. Assigned parking with 1 space. Secure entrance with intercom access. Paid water.
15 unit building located in beautiful Hancock Park. The neighborhood is very walkable and transit is close by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 336 South Norton Avenue - 305 have any available units?
336 South Norton Avenue - 305 has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 336 South Norton Avenue - 305 have?
Some of 336 South Norton Avenue - 305's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 336 South Norton Avenue - 305 currently offering any rent specials?
336 South Norton Avenue - 305 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 336 South Norton Avenue - 305 pet-friendly?
Yes, 336 South Norton Avenue - 305 is pet friendly.
Does 336 South Norton Avenue - 305 offer parking?
Yes, 336 South Norton Avenue - 305 offers parking.
Does 336 South Norton Avenue - 305 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 336 South Norton Avenue - 305 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 336 South Norton Avenue - 305 have a pool?
No, 336 South Norton Avenue - 305 does not have a pool.
Does 336 South Norton Avenue - 305 have accessible units?
No, 336 South Norton Avenue - 305 does not have accessible units.
Does 336 South Norton Avenue - 305 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 336 South Norton Avenue - 305 has units with dishwashers.
