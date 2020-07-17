336 South Norton Avenue - 305

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry parking garage

NOW AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN! Located in the heart of Hancock Park, adjacent to Larchmont Village and Beverly Grove. Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Spacious unit on top floor. New and complete renovation throughout the unit. Brand new kitchen appliances and new stackable washer and dryer in unit. Private balcony with privacy panels, fireplace, recessed lighting, quartz countertops, ceiling fans, AC, heating, new tile in tub/shower, plank flooring. Pets are welcome. Assigned parking with 1 space. Secure entrance with intercom access. Paid water.

15 unit building located in beautiful Hancock Park. The neighborhood is very walkable and transit is close by.