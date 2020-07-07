Amenities
Available 12/10/19 MELROSE SPANISH STYLE 4-PLEX - Property Id: 171814
MELROSE SPANISH STYLE 4-PLEX
Unfurnished. 2 Bedroom, 1 bath, 336 N. Genesee Ave, lower unit, refrigerator, stove, formal dining room, high ceilings, hardwood floors, French windows, decorative fire place, crown moldings, parking included, W/D hookups,
1 year minimum lease $2,795 monthly
Security Deposit: $3,145
AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN DECEMBER 10th 2019
Please call: (323) 655-1282 for more information
Or visit: www.amirealestate.com.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/171814p
Property Id 171814
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5269027)