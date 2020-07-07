All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
336 N Genesee Ave
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:40 PM

336 N Genesee Ave

336 North Genesee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

336 North Genesee Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Available 12/10/19 MELROSE SPANISH STYLE 4-PLEX - Property Id: 171814

MELROSE SPANISH STYLE 4-PLEX
Unfurnished. 2 Bedroom, 1 bath, 336 N. Genesee Ave, lower unit, refrigerator, stove, formal dining room, high ceilings, hardwood floors, French windows, decorative fire place, crown moldings, parking included, W/D hookups,
1 year minimum lease $2,795 monthly
Security Deposit: $3,145
AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN DECEMBER 10th 2019
Please call: (323) 655-1282 for more information
Or visit: www.amirealestate.com.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/171814p
Property Id 171814

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5269027)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 336 N Genesee Ave have any available units?
336 N Genesee Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 336 N Genesee Ave have?
Some of 336 N Genesee Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 336 N Genesee Ave currently offering any rent specials?
336 N Genesee Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 336 N Genesee Ave pet-friendly?
No, 336 N Genesee Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 336 N Genesee Ave offer parking?
Yes, 336 N Genesee Ave offers parking.
Does 336 N Genesee Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 336 N Genesee Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 336 N Genesee Ave have a pool?
No, 336 N Genesee Ave does not have a pool.
Does 336 N Genesee Ave have accessible units?
No, 336 N Genesee Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 336 N Genesee Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 336 N Genesee Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

