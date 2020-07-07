Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors parking fireplace some paid utils range

Available 12/10/19 MELROSE SPANISH STYLE 4-PLEX - Property Id: 171814



MELROSE SPANISH STYLE 4-PLEX

Unfurnished. 2 Bedroom, 1 bath, 336 N. Genesee Ave, lower unit, refrigerator, stove, formal dining room, high ceilings, hardwood floors, French windows, decorative fire place, crown moldings, parking included, W/D hookups,

1 year minimum lease $2,795 monthly

Security Deposit: $3,145

AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN DECEMBER 10th 2019

Please call: (323) 655-1282 for more information

Or visit: www.amirealestate.com.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/171814p

No Pets Allowed



