Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:05 AM

334 N. Heliotrope Dr. - 205

334 North Heliotrope Drive · (530) 576-5378
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

334 North Heliotrope Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. Jul 17

$1,195

Studio · 1 Bath · 350 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This property is located between Korea-town and Hancock Park and is minutes away from
Downtown Los Angeles in Mid Wilshire.

The Wilshire area lies north of the Santa Monica Freeway (Interstate 10), east of Beverly
Hills, west of Downtown, and south of Hollywood.

Nearby Restaurants include Chinese House Hao CHI, Cafe Primo, Denny's, Seong Buk Dong, Pinoy
Goodah, and the Crazy Hook.

The nearest grocery store is Hannam as well as it is nearby the Shatto Recreation Center.
Nearby Shopping include The Show, The flower, Jones Apparel group and Yoora Inc.

RECENTLY RENOVATED & FULLY REMODELED VERY LARGE SINGLE APT WITH KITCHEN & FULL BATH - Special $1195.00

**Section 8 Vouchers Accepted**

**Currently offering Leasing Special Discounted Rental Rate of $1195.00 from $1295.00 for your first year!**

**Utilities not included in Rent. Tenant will be charged a flat fee of $75.00 a month to cover all utilities within home.**

**SHOWINGS AVAILABLE THIS WEEKEND!**

**All prospects who are interested in viewing this home may come by during our showings on Saturday May 9th, 2020 and Sunday May 10th, 2020 between 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

All prospects will be required to wear a mask to enter the premises to view the available home. All prospects will need to adhere to Social Distancing Measures during the showing time above. A Management Representative will be present to assist all prospects with safe showing process. **

**$100.00 Gift Card will be awarded to NEW TENANTS to help with moving expenses (APPY NOW)**

OPEN HOUSE !!!
Every Sat & Sun, 11AM to 12PM.
WEEKDAYS 5:30-6:30pm

Section 8 accepted.

Please only call between 9AM and 5 PM to ensure we can respond promptly

Studio Apartment for Rent. Next to LA Live and Staples Center...

Hardwood Floor
Security Door
On site manager
Private Bathroom

VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=KdWeW8RNCEr

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 334 N. Heliotrope Dr. - 205 have any available units?
334 N. Heliotrope Dr. - 205 has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 334 N. Heliotrope Dr. - 205 currently offering any rent specials?
334 N. Heliotrope Dr. - 205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 334 N. Heliotrope Dr. - 205 pet-friendly?
Yes, 334 N. Heliotrope Dr. - 205 is pet friendly.
Does 334 N. Heliotrope Dr. - 205 offer parking?
No, 334 N. Heliotrope Dr. - 205 does not offer parking.
Does 334 N. Heliotrope Dr. - 205 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 334 N. Heliotrope Dr. - 205 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 334 N. Heliotrope Dr. - 205 have a pool?
No, 334 N. Heliotrope Dr. - 205 does not have a pool.
Does 334 N. Heliotrope Dr. - 205 have accessible units?
No, 334 N. Heliotrope Dr. - 205 does not have accessible units.
Does 334 N. Heliotrope Dr. - 205 have units with dishwashers?
No, 334 N. Heliotrope Dr. - 205 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 334 N. Heliotrope Dr. - 205 have units with air conditioning?
No, 334 N. Heliotrope Dr. - 205 does not have units with air conditioning.
