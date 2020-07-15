334 N. Heliotrope Dr. - 205

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

This property is located between Korea-town and Hancock Park and is minutes away from

Downtown Los Angeles in Mid Wilshire.



The Wilshire area lies north of the Santa Monica Freeway (Interstate 10), east of Beverly

Hills, west of Downtown, and south of Hollywood.



Nearby Restaurants include Chinese House Hao CHI, Cafe Primo, Denny's, Seong Buk Dong, Pinoy

Goodah, and the Crazy Hook.



The nearest grocery store is Hannam as well as it is nearby the Shatto Recreation Center.

Nearby Shopping include The Show, The flower, Jones Apparel group and Yoora Inc.



RECENTLY RENOVATED & FULLY REMODELED VERY LARGE SINGLE APT WITH KITCHEN & FULL BATH - Special $1195.00



**Section 8 Vouchers Accepted**



**Currently offering Leasing Special Discounted Rental Rate of $1195.00 from $1295.00 for your first year!**



**Utilities not included in Rent. Tenant will be charged a flat fee of $75.00 a month to cover all utilities within home.**



**SHOWINGS AVAILABLE THIS WEEKEND!**



**All prospects who are interested in viewing this home may come by during our showings on Saturday May 9th, 2020 and Sunday May 10th, 2020 between 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM.



All prospects will be required to wear a mask to enter the premises to view the available home. All prospects will need to adhere to Social Distancing Measures during the showing time above. A Management Representative will be present to assist all prospects with safe showing process. **



**$100.00 Gift Card will be awarded to NEW TENANTS to help with moving expenses (APPY NOW)**



All prospects will be required to wear a mask to enter the premises to view the available home. All prospects will need to adhere to Social Distancing Measures during the showing time above. A Management Representative will be present to assist all prospects with safe showing process. **



OPEN HOUSE !!!

Every Sat & Sun, 11AM to 12PM.

WEEKDAYS 5:30-6:30pm



PLEASE DO NOT SHOW UP EITHER BEFORE OR AFTER THESE TIMES. THERE WILL BE NO ONE THERE TO SHOW YOU THE APARTMENT.



MUST BRING ID, SOLID PROOF OF INCOME, BANK STATEMENTS, GOOD CREDIT



Section 8 accepted.



Please only call between 9AM and 5 PM to ensure we can respond promptly



Studio Apartment for Rent. Next to LA Live and Staples Center...



Hardwood Floor

Security Door

On site manager

Private Bathroom



VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=KdWeW8RNCEr