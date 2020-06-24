All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3339 S.canfield Ave

3339 South Canfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3339 South Canfield Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Cheviot Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
lobby
pet friendly
GATED ENTRY/PKG, UPPER UNIT, STOVE, DISHWASHER, HAS LUXURY VINYL FLOORS THROUGHOUT, A/C, LAUNDRY FACILITY, POOL, CATS ONLY FOR AN ADDITIONAL MONTHLY FEE OF $25 PER CAT, 24/7 SURVEILLANCE CAMERAS IN PARKING & LOBBY AREA, 1 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE.

No Additional Parking Space Available

*Landlord pays for Water and Trash, Tenant is responsible for all other utilities and government fees ($3.61 monthly)*

1 Year Lease Minimum
Security Deposit Reduced in half on approved credit and income. (Note: Deposit is the same amount as the rent on all the apts.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3339 S.canfield Ave have any available units?
3339 S.canfield Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3339 S.canfield Ave have?
Some of 3339 S.canfield Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3339 S.canfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3339 S.canfield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3339 S.canfield Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3339 S.canfield Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3339 S.canfield Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3339 S.canfield Ave offers parking.
Does 3339 S.canfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3339 S.canfield Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3339 S.canfield Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3339 S.canfield Ave has a pool.
Does 3339 S.canfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 3339 S.canfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3339 S.canfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3339 S.canfield Ave has units with dishwashers.
