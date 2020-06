Amenities

hardwood floors parking

Nice 1bed/1bath triplex apt in the City of Los Angeles. Comes with 1-car assigned parking space. Laminated wood floors, cozy kitchen, wall heater, full bathroom, and a nicely sized bedroom. Extremely convenient location: located in Atwater Village between Hyperion Avenue, Brand Avenue, and Fletcher Drive. Easy access to to the 134 and 2 freeways. Close to Glendale Galleria, Costco, Trader Joe's and much more! Must see to appreciate what this place has to offer.