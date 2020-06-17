333 Belmont Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly gym dog park air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym bbq/grill hot tub internet access yoga

.

Luxury eastside living!! Enjoy works of art by local artist in all the gorgeous common areas. Hang out with friends in the giant rooftop spa while enjoying movies, music, bbq, and an amazing view of the entire city...literally! 333B Offers the perfect combination of upscale living while maintaining focus on community, art, and sustainability. At 333B you will enjoy: -Views that are unprecedented in Echo Park/ Hi-Fi

-Fastest Wifi in the city

-Outdoor social lounge with giant spa

-Roof top seating for groups and quiet nooks for conversation

-Outdoor yoga and fitness training

-Movie night under the stars

-State of the art entry system

-Beautiful native landscaping

-Business center with computer/scanner

-Accommodate electric vehicles

-Dogs and cats accepted (breed restrictions apply)

-Dog run and wash station

-Backyard area with citrus trees

-Extra (rentable) storage

-On-call maintenance

-State of the art business center

-Bike workstation and lockers Amenities:

-Gorgeous view

-Central air and heating

-Designer style kitchen cabinets

-Dual-paned windows

-Energy saving appliances

-Quartz countertops

-Hardwood-style floors

-Custom tiled bathrooms

-Washer and dryer in every unit Call us to schedule a tour at 818-SKY-0321 or at 323-600-3076.



http://www.skypropertiesinc.com/apartment-rent-details/apartment-for-rent-redondo-beach-0-bed-1-bath/62a1f946-e349-42f7-a78b-c174745b1022/



IT490612 - IT49SK62a1f946-e349-42f7-a78b-c174745b1022