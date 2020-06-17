All apartments in Los Angeles
333 Belmont Ave
333 Belmont Ave

333 Belmont Avenue · (201) 845-7300
Location

333 Belmont Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,054

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 421 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
dog park
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
yoga
Luxury eastside living!! Enjoy works of art by local artist in all the gorgeous common areas. Hang out with friends in the giant rooftop spa while enjoying movies, music, bbq, and an amazing view of the entire city...literally! 333B Offers the perfect combination of upscale living while maintaining focus on community, art, and sustainability. At 333B you will enjoy: -Views that are unprecedented in Echo Park/ Hi-Fi
-Fastest Wifi in the city
-Outdoor social lounge with giant spa
-Roof top seating for groups and quiet nooks for conversation
-Outdoor yoga and fitness training
-Movie night under the stars
-State of the art entry system
-Beautiful native landscaping
-Business center with computer/scanner
-Accommodate electric vehicles
-Dogs and cats accepted (breed restrictions apply)
-Dog run and wash station
-Backyard area with citrus trees
-Extra (rentable) storage
-On-call maintenance
-State of the art business center
-Bike workstation and lockers Amenities:
-Gorgeous view
-Central air and heating
-Designer style kitchen cabinets
-Dual-paned windows
-Energy saving appliances
-Quartz countertops
-Hardwood-style floors
-Custom tiled bathrooms
-Washer and dryer in every unit Call us to schedule a tour at 818-SKY-0321 or at 323-600-3076.

http://www.skypropertiesinc.com/apartment-rent-details/apartment-for-rent-redondo-beach-0-bed-1-bath/62a1f946-e349-42f7-a78b-c174745b1022/

IT490612 - IT49SK62a1f946-e349-42f7-a78b-c174745b1022

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

