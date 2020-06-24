All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 27 2019

3329 LEDGEWOOD Drive

3329 Ledgewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3329 Ledgewood Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Lovingly restored 1952 Architectural John Lautner, FAIA original in Beachwood Canyon available for lease for the first time. This beautiful home has been in the family for 67 years. It has recently been restored with the guidance of Helene Arahuete who has worked with Mr. Lautner since 1971 and keeps his architectural firm active. Nestled in one of the most distinguished neighborhoods below the Hollywood Sign; boasting beamed ceilings and the architect's distinct floor-to-ceiling windows providing ample natural light.The original radiant heat in the polished concrete floors and walls keep this home warm and cozy. Updated kitchen and bathrooms, an energy efficient roof, and mini-split air conditioning system. Three Bedrooms/Two Baths. Additionally, there is a large open room for an office, gym, or studio, with generous storage and equipped with a new washer/dryer. This is a rare opportunity to live in a historic architectural gem.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3329 LEDGEWOOD Drive have any available units?
3329 LEDGEWOOD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3329 LEDGEWOOD Drive have?
Some of 3329 LEDGEWOOD Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3329 LEDGEWOOD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3329 LEDGEWOOD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3329 LEDGEWOOD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3329 LEDGEWOOD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3329 LEDGEWOOD Drive offer parking?
No, 3329 LEDGEWOOD Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3329 LEDGEWOOD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3329 LEDGEWOOD Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3329 LEDGEWOOD Drive have a pool?
No, 3329 LEDGEWOOD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3329 LEDGEWOOD Drive have accessible units?
No, 3329 LEDGEWOOD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3329 LEDGEWOOD Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3329 LEDGEWOOD Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
