Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

3320 Rowena Avenue

3320 Rowena Avenue · (310) 975-4064
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3320 Rowena Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. Jul 17

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
coffee bar
parking
internet access
media room
A Available 07/17/20 Brand New Ultra Modern Chef Kitchen Lower Corner Unit 2BR/1BA + Ultra Modern Premium Stainless Steel Appliances and Recessed Lighting. Prime Los Feliz just a short walk to everything! Brand New Whisper Quiet High Tech A/C and Heat Units in each room (Like central air) . Brand New In Unit Washer Dryer in Kitchen Pantry Way Area with 1 on-site covered parking space in Prime Los Feliz. Gorgeous Natural Hardwood throughout. High end flooring and modern city finishes (Grey Oversized Subway Tile) including designer lighting in bathrooms and bedrooms with tons of windows and natural light. Mid Century Oversized Living Room 4 Window Set lets in tons of natural light. Super peaceful and quiet mostly single family home neighborhood. Tree lined streets. Located only a few blocks from the world famous Griffith Park Observatory and hiking trails, The Greek Theatre, Little Dom’s, all the legendary bars and restaurants on Vermont and famous local coffee shops in Los Feliz, Silverlake, and Atwater. Echo Park and DTLA just a short 7-13 min drive depending on traffic. Hollywood is just 5 min away! Super close to everything. Trader Joe's, Gelson's, and Starbucks just a few blocks away!! 1 assigned space in carport. Ample street parking in mostly single family neighborhood. 12 month lease. OAC. By appointment only. Price reflects outstanding move-in promotion. Pet Friendly. If you are moving from NYC, San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, Denver, Orange County, San Diego, Chicago, Washington DC, New York, Austin, Dallas, Boston, or any other major metro area, this is one of the best locations you can move to in LA in terms of proximity to every city. Major freeway access close by to all metro areas.

Updated CV19 Leasing Process (subject to change based on pandemic)

1. Review all photos and watch detailed comprehensive showing video multiple times.
2. Text me full names and emails for apps
3. Application approved or terms agreed
4. In person final walk through
5. Lease signing and

(RLNE5743827)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3320 Rowena Avenue have any available units?
3320 Rowena Avenue has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3320 Rowena Avenue have?
Some of 3320 Rowena Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3320 Rowena Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3320 Rowena Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3320 Rowena Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3320 Rowena Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3320 Rowena Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3320 Rowena Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3320 Rowena Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3320 Rowena Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3320 Rowena Avenue have a pool?
No, 3320 Rowena Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3320 Rowena Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3320 Rowena Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3320 Rowena Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3320 Rowena Avenue has units with dishwashers.
