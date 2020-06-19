3320 Rowena Avenue

Amenities

A Available 07/17/20 Brand New Ultra Modern Chef Kitchen Lower Corner Unit 2BR/1BA + Ultra Modern Premium Stainless Steel Appliances and Recessed Lighting. Prime Los Feliz just a short walk to everything! Brand New Whisper Quiet High Tech A/C and Heat Units in each room (Like central air) . Brand New In Unit Washer Dryer in Kitchen Pantry Way Area with 1 on-site covered parking space in Prime Los Feliz. Gorgeous Natural Hardwood throughout. High end flooring and modern city finishes (Grey Oversized Subway Tile) including designer lighting in bathrooms and bedrooms with tons of windows and natural light. Mid Century Oversized Living Room 4 Window Set lets in tons of natural light. Super peaceful and quiet mostly single family home neighborhood. Tree lined streets. Located only a few blocks from the world famous Griffith Park Observatory and hiking trails, The Greek Theatre, Little Dom’s, all the legendary bars and restaurants on Vermont and famous local coffee shops in Los Feliz, Silverlake, and Atwater. Echo Park and DTLA just a short 7-13 min drive depending on traffic. Hollywood is just 5 min away! Super close to everything. Trader Joe's, Gelson's, and Starbucks just a few blocks away!! 1 assigned space in carport. Ample street parking in mostly single family neighborhood. 12 month lease. OAC. By appointment only. Price reflects outstanding move-in promotion. Pet Friendly. If you are moving from NYC, San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, Denver, Orange County, San Diego, Chicago, Washington DC, New York, Austin, Dallas, Boston, or any other major metro area, this is one of the best locations you can move to in LA in terms of proximity to every city. Major freeway access close by to all metro areas.



