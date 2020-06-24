3320 Primera Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This modern mid-century home is nestled in the Hollywood Knolls neighborhood (also referred to as the Cahuenga Pass/East Hollywood Hills area). Features include an updated kitchen with a breakfast area and recently installed granite counters, stainless steel gas cook top,dishwasher, refrigerator and sink. The formal living room is highlighted by a stone fireplace and newer sliding glass doors that overlook the private grassy yard - ideal for entertaining and day-to-day living. There is a family room and dining area adjacent to the kitchen,and a separate laundry/storage room complete with a washer and dryer. The master suite has tons of closet space,dressing area and a private bathroom with a double granite vanity and over-sized tiled shower. The two generously sized guest bedrooms have plenty of natural light and storage,and one of the bedrooms has direct access to the guest bathroom. Other features include newer paint and engineered wood flooring throughout,automatic sprinkler systems,central air/heat,and a double car garage with additional storage and recently installed automatic garage door and opener. The property has beautiful canyon and city views,and is centrally located to Universal City, major studios,restaurants,Hollywood Bowl, Griffith Park and easy access to downtown Los Angeles and freeways.