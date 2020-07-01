Rent Calculator
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3312 Granada Street.
3312 Granada Street
Last updated March 25 2020 at 3:25 AM
3312 Granada Street
3312 Granada Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3312 Granada Street, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Greater Cypress Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
5454-027-029
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3312 Granada Street have any available units?
3312 Granada Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 3312 Granada Street currently offering any rent specials?
3312 Granada Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3312 Granada Street pet-friendly?
No, 3312 Granada Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 3312 Granada Street offer parking?
No, 3312 Granada Street does not offer parking.
Does 3312 Granada Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3312 Granada Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3312 Granada Street have a pool?
No, 3312 Granada Street does not have a pool.
Does 3312 Granada Street have accessible units?
No, 3312 Granada Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3312 Granada Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3312 Granada Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3312 Granada Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3312 Granada Street does not have units with air conditioning.
