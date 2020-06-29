3310 OAK GLEN Drive

Amenities

The moment you enter the private gated property you are transported to this designer's dream. It has a glistening saltwater pool surrounded by beautiful trees in this Hollywood Hills / Cahuenga Pass property. With the iPad home-butler system you can set the music, lights, 8-camera security, and action to fit your every mood. Make gourmet meals in the chef's kitchen complete with quartz countertops, Viking appliances and 120-bottle wine refrigerator. This stunning open floor-plan is the perfect entertaining space with a descending television and speakers throughout. There are 4 spacious bedrooms and 3.5 baths in this two story home. The screening room will knock your socks off with premium sound and a sports book feel. Let the games begin as you enter into the speakeasy-inspired hidden room for blackjack and libations. This spectacular home in the most convenient location for studios and activities on both sides of the hill won't last, come and get it quickly.