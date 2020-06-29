All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 14 2020 at 3:15 AM

3310 OAK GLEN Drive

3310 Oak Glen Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3310 Oak Glen Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
The moment you enter the private gated property you are transported to this designer's dream. It has a glistening saltwater pool surrounded by beautiful trees in this Hollywood Hills / Cahuenga Pass property. With the iPad home-butler system you can set the music, lights, 8-camera security, and action to fit your every mood. Make gourmet meals in the chef's kitchen complete with quartz countertops, Viking appliances and 120-bottle wine refrigerator. This stunning open floor-plan is the perfect entertaining space with a descending television and speakers throughout. There are 4 spacious bedrooms and 3.5 baths in this two story home. The screening room will knock your socks off with premium sound and a sports book feel. Let the games begin as you enter into the speakeasy-inspired hidden room for blackjack and libations. This spectacular home in the most convenient location for studios and activities on both sides of the hill won't last, come and get it quickly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3310 OAK GLEN Drive have any available units?
3310 OAK GLEN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3310 OAK GLEN Drive have?
Some of 3310 OAK GLEN Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3310 OAK GLEN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3310 OAK GLEN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3310 OAK GLEN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3310 OAK GLEN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3310 OAK GLEN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3310 OAK GLEN Drive offers parking.
Does 3310 OAK GLEN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3310 OAK GLEN Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3310 OAK GLEN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3310 OAK GLEN Drive has a pool.
Does 3310 OAK GLEN Drive have accessible units?
No, 3310 OAK GLEN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3310 OAK GLEN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3310 OAK GLEN Drive has units with dishwashers.
