All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 331 E 104th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
331 E 104th Street
Last updated May 26 2020 at 3:59 PM

331 E 104th Street

331 East 104th Street · (888) 236-1943
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

331 East 104th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90003
Congress Southeast

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 1804 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
A great 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom property in a convenient location! This property is part of a duplex, only sharing 1 common wall with the other unit, without anyone living above or below you. Close proximity to highways 110 & 105 and public transportation allows for easy commute. The property is also close to grocery stores, shops, and restaurants. New paint and carpet throughout the property. 1 bedroom downstairs, master suite upstairs, and 3 additional bedrooms upstairs. Washer and dryer hookups are available inside the house. A large kitchen with wood finished cabinets and granite counter tops. The property includes a 2-car detached garage for covered parking. Utilities are not included in the rent. Minimum lease period of 1 year. Section 8 housing applicants are welcomed to apply!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 331 E 104th Street have any available units?
331 E 104th Street has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 331 E 104th Street have?
Some of 331 E 104th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 331 E 104th Street currently offering any rent specials?
331 E 104th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 331 E 104th Street pet-friendly?
No, 331 E 104th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 331 E 104th Street offer parking?
Yes, 331 E 104th Street does offer parking.
Does 331 E 104th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 331 E 104th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 331 E 104th Street have a pool?
No, 331 E 104th Street does not have a pool.
Does 331 E 104th Street have accessible units?
No, 331 E 104th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 331 E 104th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 331 E 104th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 331 E 104th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Palazzo West
6220 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Tilden Oaks
4620 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
5611 Carlton Way
5611 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
5800 Harold
5800 Harold Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Milano Lofts
609 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
MySuite Cara
1743 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westmoreland Lofts
201 North Westmoreland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity