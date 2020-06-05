331 E 104th Street

Amenities

A great 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom property in a convenient location! This property is part of a duplex, only sharing 1 common wall with the other unit, without anyone living above or below you. Close proximity to highways 110 & 105 and public transportation allows for easy commute. The property is also close to grocery stores, shops, and restaurants. New paint and carpet throughout the property. 1 bedroom downstairs, master suite upstairs, and 3 additional bedrooms upstairs. Washer and dryer hookups are available inside the house. A large kitchen with wood finished cabinets and granite counter tops. The property includes a 2-car detached garage for covered parking. Utilities are not included in the rent. Minimum lease period of 1 year. Section 8 housing applicants are welcomed to apply!