Los Angeles, CA
3308 Hyde Park Boulevard
Last updated April 2 2020 at 7:16 PM

3308 Hyde Park Boulevard

3308 Hyde Park Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3308 Hyde Park Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90043
Park Mesa Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rental Terms: Application Fee: $44, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3308 Hyde Park Boulevard have any available units?
3308 Hyde Park Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 3308 Hyde Park Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3308 Hyde Park Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3308 Hyde Park Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3308 Hyde Park Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3308 Hyde Park Boulevard offer parking?
No, 3308 Hyde Park Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 3308 Hyde Park Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3308 Hyde Park Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3308 Hyde Park Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3308 Hyde Park Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3308 Hyde Park Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3308 Hyde Park Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3308 Hyde Park Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3308 Hyde Park Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3308 Hyde Park Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 3308 Hyde Park Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

