Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel ceiling fan bbq/grill

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave refrigerator stainless steel oven range Property Amenities bbq/grill on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to 330 N Bixel St: Where comfort and convenience await! Located in the Westlake District, you're never far from some of the city's best destinations! You'll find yourself minutes from great LA spots like the Tierra Mia Coffee, BBQ hotspot The Park's Finest, and a Whole Foods Market. Live where you love, and live where you love with LA Local by Laramar.



You won't be disappointed by the awesome service that Local by Laramar provides, including our online resident portal that allows you to pay rent and communicate with our friendly management team from your phone or laptop. Our high quality finishes are thoughtfully selected with you in mind, and we provide it all at a great value for your money. Enjoy modern neighborhood living in LA, and live Local at 330 N Bixel.



Professionally Managed by Property Management Associates