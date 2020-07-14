All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 330 N. Bixel St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
330 N. Bixel St
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 PM

330 N. Bixel St

Open Now until 5:30pm
330 North Bixel Street · (213) 277-4254
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Echo Park Elysian
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

330 North Bixel Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 104 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,442

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 330 N. Bixel St.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
oven
range
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to 330 N Bixel St: Where comfort and convenience await! Located in the Westlake District, you're never far from some of the city's best destinations! You'll find yourself minutes from great LA spots like the Tierra Mia Coffee, BBQ hotspot The Park's Finest, and a Whole Foods Market. Live where you love, and live where you love with LA Local by Laramar.

You won't be disappointed by the awesome service that Local by Laramar provides, including our online resident portal that allows you to pay rent and communicate with our friendly management team from your phone or laptop. Our high quality finishes are thoughtfully selected with you in mind, and we provide it all at a great value for your money. Enjoy modern neighborhood living in LA, and live Local at 330 N Bixel.

Professionally Managed by Property Management Associates

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: $500
limit: 1
rent: $50
restrictions: Under 20 pounds

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 N. Bixel St have any available units?
330 N. Bixel St has a unit available for $1,442 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 330 N. Bixel St have?
Some of 330 N. Bixel St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 N. Bixel St currently offering any rent specials?
330 N. Bixel St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 N. Bixel St pet-friendly?
Yes, 330 N. Bixel St is pet friendly.
Does 330 N. Bixel St offer parking?
No, 330 N. Bixel St does not offer parking.
Does 330 N. Bixel St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 N. Bixel St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 N. Bixel St have a pool?
No, 330 N. Bixel St does not have a pool.
Does 330 N. Bixel St have accessible units?
No, 330 N. Bixel St does not have accessible units.
Does 330 N. Bixel St have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 N. Bixel St does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 330 N. Bixel St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

822 S Park View
822 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St
Los Angeles, CA 90035
AVA Little Tokyo
236 S Los Angeles St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
1000 Grand by Windsor
1000 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Woodland House
22035 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity