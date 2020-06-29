Rent Calculator
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM
1 of 13
33 CLUBHOUSE Avenue
33 Clubhouse Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
33 Clubhouse Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
clubhouse
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
Lovely, remodeled, light-filled one bedroom apartment with wood floors. Steps from the Beach! Open kitchen, large closet. Close to Abbot Kinney! Laundry in building. Easy to show!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 33 CLUBHOUSE Avenue have any available units?
33 CLUBHOUSE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 33 CLUBHOUSE Avenue have?
Some of 33 CLUBHOUSE Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 33 CLUBHOUSE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
33 CLUBHOUSE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 CLUBHOUSE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 33 CLUBHOUSE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 33 CLUBHOUSE Avenue offer parking?
No, 33 CLUBHOUSE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 33 CLUBHOUSE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 CLUBHOUSE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 CLUBHOUSE Avenue have a pool?
No, 33 CLUBHOUSE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 33 CLUBHOUSE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 33 CLUBHOUSE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 33 CLUBHOUSE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 CLUBHOUSE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
