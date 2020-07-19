Rent Calculator
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:30 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
329 W 8th St
329 West 8th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
329 West 8th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Central San Pedro
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Very light. Small Patio and Balcony. Recently updated with new kitchen, floor, Paint and bathroom. 1 car parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 329 W 8th St have any available units?
329 W 8th St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 329 W 8th St have?
Some of 329 W 8th St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 329 W 8th St currently offering any rent specials?
329 W 8th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 329 W 8th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 329 W 8th St is pet friendly.
Does 329 W 8th St offer parking?
Yes, 329 W 8th St offers parking.
Does 329 W 8th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 329 W 8th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 329 W 8th St have a pool?
No, 329 W 8th St does not have a pool.
Does 329 W 8th St have accessible units?
No, 329 W 8th St does not have accessible units.
Does 329 W 8th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 329 W 8th St does not have units with dishwashers.
