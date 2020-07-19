All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 329 W 8th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
329 W 8th St
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:30 AM

329 W 8th St

329 West 8th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Central San Pedro
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

329 West 8th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Central San Pedro

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Very light. Small Patio and Balcony. Recently updated with new kitchen, floor, Paint and bathroom. 1 car parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 329 W 8th St have any available units?
329 W 8th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 329 W 8th St have?
Some of 329 W 8th St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 329 W 8th St currently offering any rent specials?
329 W 8th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 329 W 8th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 329 W 8th St is pet friendly.
Does 329 W 8th St offer parking?
Yes, 329 W 8th St offers parking.
Does 329 W 8th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 329 W 8th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 329 W 8th St have a pool?
No, 329 W 8th St does not have a pool.
Does 329 W 8th St have accessible units?
No, 329 W 8th St does not have accessible units.
Does 329 W 8th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 329 W 8th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts at NoHo Commons
11136 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
The Flat
750 Garland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Chateau Encino
5447 White Oak Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Glendon Building
10773 Lawler Street
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Woodland House
22035 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Lake Balboa
15716 Saticoy Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
APEX. The One.
900 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College