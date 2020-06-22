All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

327 N Orange Grove Ave

327 North Orange Grove Avenue · (323) 655-1282
Location

327 North Orange Grove Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2895 · Avail. Jul 5

$2,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Available 07/05/20 MELROSE CBS STUDIO AREA SPANISH STYLE 4-PLEX - Property Id: 293303

Lower unit; 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, kitchen with appliances, Fridge, Stove and dishwasher. Spacious bathrooms and private laundry with washer and dryer in the unit. Entire unit has high ceilings, buffed hardwood floors, French windows, good size closets, shared common backyard and 1 garage parking.
$2,895 Monthly; $3,245 Security Deposit; Available First week of July!!!
Minimum 1 year lease
Please call or email us for more information!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293303
Property Id 293303

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5830127)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 327 N Orange Grove Ave have any available units?
327 N Orange Grove Ave has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 327 N Orange Grove Ave have?
Some of 327 N Orange Grove Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 327 N Orange Grove Ave currently offering any rent specials?
327 N Orange Grove Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 327 N Orange Grove Ave pet-friendly?
No, 327 N Orange Grove Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 327 N Orange Grove Ave offer parking?
Yes, 327 N Orange Grove Ave does offer parking.
Does 327 N Orange Grove Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 327 N Orange Grove Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 327 N Orange Grove Ave have a pool?
No, 327 N Orange Grove Ave does not have a pool.
Does 327 N Orange Grove Ave have accessible units?
No, 327 N Orange Grove Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 327 N Orange Grove Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 327 N Orange Grove Ave has units with dishwashers.
