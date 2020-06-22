327 N Orange Grove Ave

Amenities

Available 07/05/20 MELROSE CBS STUDIO AREA SPANISH STYLE 4-PLEX - Property Id: 293303



Lower unit; 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, kitchen with appliances, Fridge, Stove and dishwasher. Spacious bathrooms and private laundry with washer and dryer in the unit. Entire unit has high ceilings, buffed hardwood floors, French windows, good size closets, shared common backyard and 1 garage parking.

$2,895 Monthly; $3,245 Security Deposit; Available First week of July!!!

Minimum 1 year lease

Please call or email us for more information!

No Dogs Allowed



