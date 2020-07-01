Rent Calculator
Last updated October 16 2019 at 3:43 AM
1 of 9
3237 CASTLE HEIGHTS Avenue
3237 Castle Heights Avenue
·
Location
3237 Castle Heights Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Very private, gated, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home. Tons of upgrades, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, pool. Year long lease only.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3237 CASTLE HEIGHTS Avenue have any available units?
3237 CASTLE HEIGHTS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3237 CASTLE HEIGHTS Avenue have?
Some of 3237 CASTLE HEIGHTS Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors.
Amenities section
.
Is 3237 CASTLE HEIGHTS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3237 CASTLE HEIGHTS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3237 CASTLE HEIGHTS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3237 CASTLE HEIGHTS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 3237 CASTLE HEIGHTS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3237 CASTLE HEIGHTS Avenue offers parking.
Does 3237 CASTLE HEIGHTS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3237 CASTLE HEIGHTS Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3237 CASTLE HEIGHTS Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3237 CASTLE HEIGHTS Avenue has a pool.
Does 3237 CASTLE HEIGHTS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3237 CASTLE HEIGHTS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3237 CASTLE HEIGHTS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3237 CASTLE HEIGHTS Avenue has units with dishwashers.
