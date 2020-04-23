All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
3231 DERONDA Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:58 PM

3231 DERONDA Drive

3231 Deronda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3231 Deronda Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Perched near the apex of Beachwood Canyon, this 5 bedroom masterpiece has all modern conveniences, indoor outdoor music system and state of the art appliances. Floor to ceiling glass panels fold into one another to open the whole house up to the panoramic views of the Hollywood Hills and the city lights at night. The house is comprised of two areas with the living area being an indoor/outdoor oasis while the private bedroom and bathroom areas are nestled peacefully on the other side of the property. This was Curbed photographer Elizabeth Daniels' favorite home on the Dwell on Design tour and when you are here you'll understand why. It is emotional, tranquil and perfect. From here you can walk to the Hollywood sign, Griffith Park is just around the corner with its incredible hiking trails and stable for the horseback riding enthusiast. This home is a wonderful rental for families or artistic individuals with a taste for incredible views and modern architecture. Available April 1st

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3231 DERONDA Drive have any available units?
3231 DERONDA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3231 DERONDA Drive have?
Some of 3231 DERONDA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3231 DERONDA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3231 DERONDA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3231 DERONDA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3231 DERONDA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3231 DERONDA Drive offer parking?
No, 3231 DERONDA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3231 DERONDA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3231 DERONDA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3231 DERONDA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3231 DERONDA Drive has a pool.
Does 3231 DERONDA Drive have accessible units?
No, 3231 DERONDA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3231 DERONDA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3231 DERONDA Drive has units with dishwashers.
