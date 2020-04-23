3231 DERONDA Drive

Amenities

Perched near the apex of Beachwood Canyon, this 5 bedroom masterpiece has all modern conveniences, indoor outdoor music system and state of the art appliances. Floor to ceiling glass panels fold into one another to open the whole house up to the panoramic views of the Hollywood Hills and the city lights at night. The house is comprised of two areas with the living area being an indoor/outdoor oasis while the private bedroom and bathroom areas are nestled peacefully on the other side of the property. This was Curbed photographer Elizabeth Daniels' favorite home on the Dwell on Design tour and when you are here you'll understand why. It is emotional, tranquil and perfect. From here you can walk to the Hollywood sign, Griffith Park is just around the corner with its incredible hiking trails and stable for the horseback riding enthusiast. This home is a wonderful rental for families or artistic individuals with a taste for incredible views and modern architecture. Available April 1st