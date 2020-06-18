All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 21 2019 at 8:18 AM

323 W 8th St

323 West 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

323 West 8th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Central San Pedro

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
beautiful, Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath.
- Private
- Views
- Walking distance to shops, restaurants and Beaches

- Call for Appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 323 W 8th St have any available units?
323 W 8th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 323 W 8th St currently offering any rent specials?
323 W 8th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 323 W 8th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 323 W 8th St is pet friendly.
Does 323 W 8th St offer parking?
Yes, 323 W 8th St offers parking.
Does 323 W 8th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 323 W 8th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 323 W 8th St have a pool?
No, 323 W 8th St does not have a pool.
Does 323 W 8th St have accessible units?
No, 323 W 8th St does not have accessible units.
Does 323 W 8th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 323 W 8th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 323 W 8th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 323 W 8th St does not have units with air conditioning.
