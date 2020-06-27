All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 29 2019 at 11:46 AM

323 N Vendome St

323 North Vendome Street · No Longer Available
Location

323 North Vendome Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Rampart Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
New Renovated 2BD/1BA + Office/Studio - Classic California Spanish Duplex in Silver Lake! Available now! - Recently renovated with new electric, LED recessed lighting throughout, floors, plumbing, soft close cabinets in kitchen, washer/dryer, Spanish tile, custom window treatments, and brand new stainless steel appliances. The property boasts a massive backyard space for gatherings, a detached garage, perfect for a photographer, artist, or designer.

Sandwiched between Silver Lake, Korea Town, and Echo Park...Easy major freeway access... In seven minutes you are downtown. This is a perfect rental for a small family, roommates, or someone needing a home office - this layout allows privacy between sections of the house.

Amenities:
Private driveway with parking in back included
Front porch
Detached garage space (new drywall can be used as a work studio)
Washer/dryer
RING doorbell
Brand new stainless steel appliances
A/C + ceiling fan
Wood Floors
Custom window treatments
Recessed lighting (with dimmers)
Cable/internet hookups
TONS of storage and charm!
Dog/cat friendly!

$3250/mo (additional for pet)

$3250 deposit required (based on credit), as well as first months, rent due at lease signing. Credit will be pulled. Additional deposit for pet.

(RLNE5051920)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 323 N Vendome St have any available units?
323 N Vendome St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 323 N Vendome St have?
Some of 323 N Vendome St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 323 N Vendome St currently offering any rent specials?
323 N Vendome St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 323 N Vendome St pet-friendly?
Yes, 323 N Vendome St is pet friendly.
Does 323 N Vendome St offer parking?
Yes, 323 N Vendome St offers parking.
Does 323 N Vendome St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 323 N Vendome St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 323 N Vendome St have a pool?
No, 323 N Vendome St does not have a pool.
Does 323 N Vendome St have accessible units?
No, 323 N Vendome St does not have accessible units.
Does 323 N Vendome St have units with dishwashers?
No, 323 N Vendome St does not have units with dishwashers.
