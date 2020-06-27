323 N Vendome St

Amenities
New Renovated 2BD/1BA + Office/Studio - Classic California Spanish Duplex in Silver Lake! Available now! - Recently renovated with new electric, LED recessed lighting throughout, floors, plumbing, soft close cabinets in kitchen, washer/dryer, Spanish tile, custom window treatments, and brand new stainless steel appliances. The property boasts a massive backyard space for gatherings, a detached garage, perfect for a photographer, artist, or designer.
Sandwiched between Silver Lake, Korea Town, and Echo Park...Easy major freeway access... In seven minutes you are downtown. This is a perfect rental for a small family, roommates, or someone needing a home office - this layout allows privacy between sections of the house.
Private driveway with parking in back included
Front porch
Detached garage space (new drywall can be used as a work studio)
Washer/dryer
RING doorbell
Brand new stainless steel appliances
A/C + ceiling fan
Wood Floors
Custom window treatments
Recessed lighting (with dimmers)
Cable/internet hookups
TONS of storage and charm!
Dog/cat friendly!
$3250/mo (additional for pet)
$3250 deposit required (based on credit), as well as first months, rent due at lease signing. Credit will be pulled. Additional deposit for pet.
