323 N Vendome St

New Renovated 2BD/1BA + Office/Studio - Classic California Spanish Duplex in Silver Lake! Available now! - Recently renovated with new electric, LED recessed lighting throughout, floors, plumbing, soft close cabinets in kitchen, washer/dryer, Spanish tile, custom window treatments, and brand new stainless steel appliances. The property boasts a massive backyard space for gatherings, a detached garage, perfect for a photographer, artist, or designer.



Sandwiched between Silver Lake, Korea Town, and Echo Park...Easy major freeway access... In seven minutes you are downtown. This is a perfect rental for a small family, roommates, or someone needing a home office - this layout allows privacy between sections of the house.



Amenities:

Private driveway with parking in back included

Front porch

Detached garage space (new drywall can be used as a work studio)

Washer/dryer

RING doorbell

Brand new stainless steel appliances

A/C + ceiling fan

Wood Floors

Custom window treatments

Recessed lighting (with dimmers)

Cable/internet hookups

TONS of storage and charm!

Dog/cat friendly!



$3250/mo (additional for pet)



$3250 deposit required (based on credit), as well as first months, rent due at lease signing. Credit will be pulled. Additional deposit for pet.



