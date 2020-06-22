All apartments in Los Angeles
3221 Carter Avenue
3221 Carter Avenue

3221 Carter Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3221 Carter Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

parking
gym
pool
elevator
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
range
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $2,980* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $3,450* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $3,790* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $4,090/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 12% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

Feel at home wherever you choose to live with Blueground. Youll love this spacious Marina Del Rey furnished one-bedroom apartment with its modern decor, fully equipped kitchen, and exquisite living room. Ideally located, youre close to all the best that Los Angeles has to offer! (ID #LAX22)

Designed With You In Mind

As with any Blueground apartment, youll find a thoughtfully designed space complete with beautiful furniture and a fully-equipped kitchen in this one-bedroom property. And, thanks to our superior quality mattresses, luxury linens, and towels, you can relax knowing youll always feel comfortably at home. When youre ready for some fun, you can take in the Los Angeles vibes or bring the entertainment to you with the premium wireless speaker or smart TV. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.

Sleeping Arrangements
-Queen Bed, 63in/160cm

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

-Pet Friendly
-Swimming Pool
-Gym
-Indoor Parking
-Garden
-Elevator

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

Entering this unique Marina del Rey apartment, you will be joining a community in LAs largest man-made harbor. Two of the areas top attractions are Fishermans Village, comprising of brightly painted wooden buildings and Burton Chace Park, the largest public park in Marina del Rey, offering a range of events. Hop on the Catalina ferry that goes to Catalina Island and enjoy a day trip away from it all. Only 15 minutes from LAX airport and Santa Monica, with several free and low-cost transportation options, anyone can enjoy the beauties of this Los Angeles coastal community. Venice Beach is also right up the road if you want to take a dip in the ocean!

A Few Things To Note

-This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.
-Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.
-Parking is offered based on availability and is subject to a fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3221 Carter Avenue have any available units?
3221 Carter Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3221 Carter Avenue have?
Some of 3221 Carter Avenue's amenities include parking, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3221 Carter Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3221 Carter Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3221 Carter Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3221 Carter Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3221 Carter Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3221 Carter Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3221 Carter Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3221 Carter Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3221 Carter Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3221 Carter Avenue has a pool.
Does 3221 Carter Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3221 Carter Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3221 Carter Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3221 Carter Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
