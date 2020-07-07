All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3220 S Peck Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3220 S Peck Avenue
Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:19 AM

3220 S Peck Avenue

3220 South Peck Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Coastal San Pedro
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3220 South Peck Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
Stunning Views of the Waterfront District of San Pedro!! Views all the way into the OC! This quiet street in San Pedro boast lovely views of the harbor and has that San Pedro charm. This newly updated 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex offers refinished hardwood floors. A cozy wood burning fireplace in the living area and wall to wall windows in the living area facing the harbor and ocean. This room leads out to a side patio area for BBQ'ing or just sitting and watching the ocean. Master Bed is just off the kitchen area and has it's own private bath, these floors have just been refinished. Kitchen is in the process of being updated to include stove as well as dishwasher. The 2nd floor has a large bedroom with large closet area with lots of light. This area has a 3/4 bath with stand up washer & dryer. This portion of the home leads out to backyard. Perfect for roommates for private entry. This duplex has a A/C unit and forced air heat. No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3220 S Peck Avenue have any available units?
3220 S Peck Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3220 S Peck Avenue have?
Some of 3220 S Peck Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3220 S Peck Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3220 S Peck Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3220 S Peck Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3220 S Peck Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3220 S Peck Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3220 S Peck Avenue offers parking.
Does 3220 S Peck Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3220 S Peck Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3220 S Peck Avenue have a pool?
No, 3220 S Peck Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3220 S Peck Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3220 S Peck Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3220 S Peck Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3220 S Peck Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venice Beach
29 Navy Street
Los Angeles, CA 90291
C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Cosmo Lofts
1617 Cosmo St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Newcastle Towers Apartments
5415 Newcastle Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91316
5800 Harold
5800 Harold Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Del Rio Apartments
3430 S Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90034
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College