3220 S Peck Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage pet friendly

Stunning Views of the Waterfront District of San Pedro!! Views all the way into the OC! This quiet street in San Pedro boast lovely views of the harbor and has that San Pedro charm. This newly updated 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex offers refinished hardwood floors. A cozy wood burning fireplace in the living area and wall to wall windows in the living area facing the harbor and ocean. This room leads out to a side patio area for BBQ'ing or just sitting and watching the ocean. Master Bed is just off the kitchen area and has it's own private bath, these floors have just been refinished. Kitchen is in the process of being updated to include stove as well as dishwasher. The 2nd floor has a large bedroom with large closet area with lots of light. This area has a 3/4 bath with stand up washer & dryer. This portion of the home leads out to backyard. Perfect for roommates for private entry. This duplex has a A/C unit and forced air heat. No Pets.