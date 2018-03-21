3217 Primera Ave

3217 Primera Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90068 Hollywood Hills West
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
1 bed 1 bath upper unit for rent. Reserved parking space included. Hardwood floors, A/C and Heated. Kitchen equipped with refrigerator and stove. LOCATED IN THE HOLLYWOOD HILLS, EASY ACCESS TO TOLUCA LAKE, HOLLYWOOD, SAN FERNANDO VALLEY.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
