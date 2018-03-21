All apartments in Los Angeles
3217 Primera Ave

3217 Primera Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3217 Primera Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
1 bed 1 bath upper unit for rent. Reserved parking space included. Hardwood floors, A/C and Heated. Kitchen equipped with refrigerator and stove. LOCATED IN THE HOLLYWOOD HILLS, EASY ACCESS TO TOLUCA LAKE, HOLLYWOOD, SAN FERNANDO VALLEY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3217 Primera Ave have any available units?
3217 Primera Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3217 Primera Ave have?
Some of 3217 Primera Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3217 Primera Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3217 Primera Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3217 Primera Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3217 Primera Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3217 Primera Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3217 Primera Ave offers parking.
Does 3217 Primera Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3217 Primera Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3217 Primera Ave have a pool?
No, 3217 Primera Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3217 Primera Ave have accessible units?
No, 3217 Primera Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3217 Primera Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3217 Primera Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

