Last updated May 18 2019 at 7:13 AM

3217 Primera Ave

3217 N Primera Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3217 N Primera Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
LOCATED IN THE HOLLYWOOD HILLS, EASY ACCESS TO TOLUCA LAKE, HOLLYWOOD, SAN FERNANDO VALLEY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3217 Primera Ave have any available units?
3217 Primera Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 3217 Primera Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3217 Primera Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3217 Primera Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3217 Primera Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3217 Primera Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3217 Primera Ave offers parking.
Does 3217 Primera Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3217 Primera Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3217 Primera Ave have a pool?
No, 3217 Primera Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3217 Primera Ave have accessible units?
No, 3217 Primera Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3217 Primera Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3217 Primera Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3217 Primera Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3217 Primera Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
