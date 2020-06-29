All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3209 W 43rd Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3209 W 43rd Pl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3209 W 43rd Pl

3209 West 43rd Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3209 West 43rd Place, Los Angeles, CA 90008
Leimert Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful Leimert Park Apartment - Property Id: 90821

Beautiful boutique 1bedroom 1bathroom with small 2nd room(office/dining/den) or bedroom upper apartment in an eclectic vintage Spanish style building located in Leimert Park. You don t want to miss this spacious charming spot with an amazing new kitchen and bathroom.

This beautiful kitchen has blue custom cabinets w/ ceramic decorative tile and glass backsplash. Stainless steel appliances. The Loggia (partial balcony) adds to the charm of the apartment, fresh paint, new electrical wiring, & fixtures, inner unit swing windows, laminate flooring etc.

SERIOUS INQUIRIES/APPLICANTS ONLY

THIS IS A NON-SMOKING BUILDING

NO PHONE CALLS FROM REALTORS OR MANAGEMENT COMPANYS
NO SECTION 8/VOUCHERS
NO PETS/NO EXCEPTIONS
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/90821
Property Id 90821

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4577511)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3209 W 43rd Pl have any available units?
3209 W 43rd Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3209 W 43rd Pl have?
Some of 3209 W 43rd Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3209 W 43rd Pl currently offering any rent specials?
3209 W 43rd Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3209 W 43rd Pl pet-friendly?
No, 3209 W 43rd Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3209 W 43rd Pl offer parking?
No, 3209 W 43rd Pl does not offer parking.
Does 3209 W 43rd Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3209 W 43rd Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3209 W 43rd Pl have a pool?
No, 3209 W 43rd Pl does not have a pool.
Does 3209 W 43rd Pl have accessible units?
No, 3209 W 43rd Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 3209 W 43rd Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 3209 W 43rd Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Radius Koreatown
680 S Berendo St
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Boulevard on Wilshire
5353 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Fiona
375 N La Cienega Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mysuite at 1759
1761 Beloit Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Casa Granada
550 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Sutton Place
1616 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Poinsettia Place
1640 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College