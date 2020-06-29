3209 W 43rd Pl

Amenities
Beautiful Leimert Park Apartment - Property Id: 90821
Beautiful boutique 1bedroom 1bathroom with small 2nd room(office/dining/den) or bedroom upper apartment in an eclectic vintage Spanish style building located in Leimert Park. You don t want to miss this spacious charming spot with an amazing new kitchen and bathroom.
This beautiful kitchen has blue custom cabinets w/ ceramic decorative tile and glass backsplash. Stainless steel appliances. The Loggia (partial balcony) adds to the charm of the apartment, fresh paint, new electrical wiring, & fixtures, inner unit swing windows, laminate flooring etc.
SERIOUS INQUIRIES/APPLICANTS ONLY
THIS IS A NON-SMOKING BUILDING
NO PHONE CALLS FROM REALTORS OR MANAGEMENT COMPANYS
NO SECTION 8/VOUCHERS
NO PETS/NO EXCEPTIONS
