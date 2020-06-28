3206 SILVER LAKE Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Updated bungalow in the heart of Atwater Village! This stand-alone, one bedroom home has been smartly designed for efficiency and convenience. The open concept main spaces offer a sizable living room, breakfast bar for dining and remodeled kitchen. A pair of french doors lead to a fenced-in and private yard with drought tolerant plantings - the perfect place to host your friends for an afternoon bbq. A laundry room and updated bathroom sits adjacent to the bedroom. Parking for one car is included with lots of street parking available for guests. Easy access to the 2 and 5 freeways make commuting a breeze and just a few blocks from the best shops and restaurants in Atwater Village!