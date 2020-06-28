All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3206 SILVER LAKE Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3206 SILVER LAKE Boulevard
Last updated September 19 2019 at 3:10 AM

3206 SILVER LAKE Boulevard

3206 Silver Lake Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Atwater Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3206 Silver Lake Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Atwater Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Updated bungalow in the heart of Atwater Village! This stand-alone, one bedroom home has been smartly designed for efficiency and convenience. The open concept main spaces offer a sizable living room, breakfast bar for dining and remodeled kitchen. A pair of french doors lead to a fenced-in and private yard with drought tolerant plantings - the perfect place to host your friends for an afternoon bbq. A laundry room and updated bathroom sits adjacent to the bedroom. Parking for one car is included with lots of street parking available for guests. Easy access to the 2 and 5 freeways make commuting a breeze and just a few blocks from the best shops and restaurants in Atwater Village!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3206 SILVER LAKE Boulevard have any available units?
3206 SILVER LAKE Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3206 SILVER LAKE Boulevard have?
Some of 3206 SILVER LAKE Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3206 SILVER LAKE Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3206 SILVER LAKE Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3206 SILVER LAKE Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3206 SILVER LAKE Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3206 SILVER LAKE Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3206 SILVER LAKE Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3206 SILVER LAKE Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3206 SILVER LAKE Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3206 SILVER LAKE Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3206 SILVER LAKE Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3206 SILVER LAKE Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3206 SILVER LAKE Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3206 SILVER LAKE Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3206 SILVER LAKE Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Find a Sublet
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venice Beach
29 Navy Street
Los Angeles, CA 90291
719 N. Heliotrope
719 North Heliotrope Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Tujunga South
4077-4083 Tujunga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
La Belle at Hollywood Tower
6138 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Alexan Bahay
330 North Westlake Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026
The Highland at Sherman Oaks
4355 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
R2 Lofts
4133 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
San Fernando Building Lofts
400 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College