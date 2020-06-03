All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 320 SWALL Drive #1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
320 SWALL Drive #1
Last updated April 1 2020 at 3:23 AM

320 SWALL Drive #1

320 S Swall Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

320 S Swall Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Truly unique and stunning unit located in prime Los Angeles, surrounded by the best restaurants, shopping areas, and grocery stores. This fine unit spans the 1st floor of the building and features private large back patio with beautiful landscaping. Approximately 2500 sq. ft. with open living and dining areas that lead to a front balcony area with lovely street views. 3 Spacious Bedrooms + 2.5 Luxurious Bathrooms. Master Bedroom Includes Walk-in Closet, Balcony and Exquisite Master Bath with Dual Sinks with Granite Countertops. Impressive Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Washer/Dryer in-unit and hardwood floors throughout. Lots of Closet Space. Private, Only 4 units in the building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 SWALL Drive #1 have any available units?
320 SWALL Drive #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 320 SWALL Drive #1 have?
Some of 320 SWALL Drive #1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 SWALL Drive #1 currently offering any rent specials?
320 SWALL Drive #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 SWALL Drive #1 pet-friendly?
No, 320 SWALL Drive #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 320 SWALL Drive #1 offer parking?
No, 320 SWALL Drive #1 does not offer parking.
Does 320 SWALL Drive #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 320 SWALL Drive #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 SWALL Drive #1 have a pool?
No, 320 SWALL Drive #1 does not have a pool.
Does 320 SWALL Drive #1 have accessible units?
No, 320 SWALL Drive #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 320 SWALL Drive #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 SWALL Drive #1 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Visconti
1221 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Tujunga South
4077-4083 Tujunga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
The Flats on Addison
14340 and 14350 Addison St
Los Angeles, CA 91423
BLVD Apartments
5911- 5917 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91356
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Alexan Bahay
330 North Westlake Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Del Mor Apartments
1551 Echo Park Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College