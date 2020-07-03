3194 Barbara Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath home with 2 car garage in the Palisades area of San Pedro. Hardwood floors, fresh paint, large deck off the kitchen.

Fruit trees including, orange, fig and grapefruit. Enjoy ocean view from front yard.