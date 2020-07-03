3194 Barbara Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731 Coastal San Pedro
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath home with 2 car garage in the Palisades area of San Pedro. Hardwood floors, fresh paint, large deck off the kitchen. Fruit trees including, orange, fig and grapefruit. Enjoy ocean view from front yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3194 Barbara Street have any available units?
3194 Barbara Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.