319 South Mansfield Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system parking

Available 04/01/19 LOCATION, SECURITY AND PRIVACY best describes this beautiful 1,200 square foot 2 story 2 bedroom 2 bath guesthouse. Surrounded by 8 foot high walls and 25 foot high ficus trees on one of the most desired and centrally located blocks in Los Angeles, this house was completed in 2009 and has had only one tenant in that time. Walk just a few short blocks to REPUBLIQUE, ODYS + PENELOPE and LA BREA BAKERY or to TRADER JOE'S and RALPH'S or drive 4 mins to THE GROVE and FARMER'S MARKET. Central Heat/A/C and cable ready, the downstairs has a complete kitchen including washer & dryer, full size stove and refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave and upstairs has a wet bar with mini-fridge. This place is perfect for the on the go business person who wants a house without having to deal with any of the hassles. 7 minute drive to Paramount Studios and centrally located to all the major studios. There is highly restricted permit parking available, always directly in front of the property. Backyard and patio are shared with owner who lives in main house and is always available to deal with any issue. Owner pays for gardner and water. Non smokers only please and no pets. 1 year lease.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4756466)