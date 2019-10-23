Rent Calculator
All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3161 CADET Court
Last updated September 5 2019 at 6:46 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3161 CADET Court
3161 Cadet Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
3161 Cadet Court, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West
Amenities
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3161 CADET Court have any available units?
3161 CADET Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 3161 CADET Court currently offering any rent specials?
3161 CADET Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3161 CADET Court pet-friendly?
No, 3161 CADET Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 3161 CADET Court offer parking?
Yes, 3161 CADET Court offers parking.
Does 3161 CADET Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3161 CADET Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3161 CADET Court have a pool?
No, 3161 CADET Court does not have a pool.
Does 3161 CADET Court have accessible units?
No, 3161 CADET Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3161 CADET Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3161 CADET Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3161 CADET Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3161 CADET Court does not have units with air conditioning.
