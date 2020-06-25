3157 Perlita Ave #6

Amenities

This fantastic one bedroom apartment is so large, fresh, clean and serene! You will absolute love living here! The living room features a sliding glass door for extra breezy summer evening\'s and loads of sunlight in the day. Just off the living room is the oversized dining room with updated flooring. The dining room flows effortlessly into the kitchen where you\'ll find plenty of cabinets and counter space.. Just wait until you see this bedroom, so large you can fit a king size bed and still have plenty of room left over for your dresser. The pass through wall to wall closet is perfectly large, large enough to house your collection of vintage treasures and one of a kind pieces. You will also have one parking spot for your convenance plus there is laundry on site. Come join the best community in LA, Atwater Village! This great unit is close to all things Atwater; Momed, Rise Hot Yoga, Black Elephant Coffee, and so much more.