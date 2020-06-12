All apartments in Los Angeles
315 W 5th.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:50 PM

315 W 5th

315 West 5th Street · (213) 247-1265
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

315 West 5th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Downtown Los Angeles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 911 · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1254 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 315 W 5th have any available units?
315 W 5th has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 315 W 5th currently offering any rent specials?
315 W 5th isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 W 5th pet-friendly?
No, 315 W 5th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 315 W 5th offer parking?
No, 315 W 5th does not offer parking.
Does 315 W 5th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 W 5th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 W 5th have a pool?
No, 315 W 5th does not have a pool.
Does 315 W 5th have accessible units?
No, 315 W 5th does not have accessible units.
Does 315 W 5th have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 W 5th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 315 W 5th have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 W 5th does not have units with air conditioning.

