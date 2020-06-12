Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like
315 W 5th.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
315 W 5th
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:50 PM
Check Availability
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
315 W 5th
315 West 5th Street
·
(213) 247-1265
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Downtown Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
315 West 5th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Downtown Los Angeles
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
2 Bedrooms
Unit 911 · Avail. now
$2,700
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1254 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 315 W 5th have any available units?
315 W 5th has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 315 W 5th currently offering any rent specials?
315 W 5th isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 W 5th pet-friendly?
No, 315 W 5th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 315 W 5th offer parking?
No, 315 W 5th does not offer parking.
Does 315 W 5th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 W 5th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 W 5th have a pool?
No, 315 W 5th does not have a pool.
Does 315 W 5th have accessible units?
No, 315 W 5th does not have accessible units.
Does 315 W 5th have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 W 5th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 315 W 5th have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 W 5th does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
STOA
222 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
MySuite at Granada Hills
11611 Blucher Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91344
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St.
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Avalon Studio City
10945 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
The BW
1168 South Barrington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
1406 Martel
1406 North Martel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The Fulton Sherman Oaks
4629 Fulton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
THE LP by CLG
349 S La Fayette Park Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College