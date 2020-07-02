All apartments in Los Angeles
315 S AVENUE 20.
Last updated May 10 2020 at 1:35 AM

315 S AVENUE 20

315 Avenue 20 · No Longer Available
Location

315 Avenue 20, Los Angeles, CA 90031
Lincoln Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 315 S AVENUE 20 have any available units?
315 S AVENUE 20 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 315 S AVENUE 20 currently offering any rent specials?
315 S AVENUE 20 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 S AVENUE 20 pet-friendly?
No, 315 S AVENUE 20 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 315 S AVENUE 20 offer parking?
No, 315 S AVENUE 20 does not offer parking.
Does 315 S AVENUE 20 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 S AVENUE 20 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 S AVENUE 20 have a pool?
No, 315 S AVENUE 20 does not have a pool.
Does 315 S AVENUE 20 have accessible units?
No, 315 S AVENUE 20 does not have accessible units.
Does 315 S AVENUE 20 have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 S AVENUE 20 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 315 S AVENUE 20 have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 S AVENUE 20 does not have units with air conditioning.

