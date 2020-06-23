All apartments in Los Angeles
315 Highland Ave
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

315 Highland Ave

315 South Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

315 South Highland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Luxury Remodeled Home for rent.

5 Beds | 4 Bathrooms.

Home is fully furnished.

Close to all local eateries/markets/shopping centers, etc.

Text/email for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Highland Ave have any available units?
315 Highland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 315 Highland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
315 Highland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Highland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 315 Highland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 315 Highland Ave offer parking?
No, 315 Highland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 315 Highland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 Highland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Highland Ave have a pool?
No, 315 Highland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 315 Highland Ave have accessible units?
No, 315 Highland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Highland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 Highland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 315 Highland Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 Highland Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
