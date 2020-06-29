Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3142 Cazador Street
Last updated April 4 2019 at 4:47 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3142 Cazador Street
3142 Cazador Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3142 Cazador Street, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Glassell Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
new construction
Hardwood Floors
quiet neighborhood
refrigerator
stove
dishwasher
air conditioner
washer and dryer in unit
New construction
2 Bedrooms (800sf) + Detach Studio (250sf)
Back yard with planter box
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3142 Cazador Street have any available units?
3142 Cazador Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3142 Cazador Street have?
Some of 3142 Cazador Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3142 Cazador Street currently offering any rent specials?
3142 Cazador Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3142 Cazador Street pet-friendly?
No, 3142 Cazador Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 3142 Cazador Street offer parking?
No, 3142 Cazador Street does not offer parking.
Does 3142 Cazador Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3142 Cazador Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3142 Cazador Street have a pool?
No, 3142 Cazador Street does not have a pool.
Does 3142 Cazador Street have accessible units?
No, 3142 Cazador Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3142 Cazador Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3142 Cazador Street has units with dishwashers.
