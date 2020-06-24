3141 Deronda Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities

Amazing opportunity to live in one of the most coveted areas in the Hollywood Hills! We are pleased to present a mid-century gem nestled on a large lot. Built from the ground up by original owners, this home features a spacious master, 2 bedrooms, one used as a den, newer roof, and an open layout perfect for entertaining. Just off the living room, enter into a low maintenance private backyard. All the bedrooms are of a nice size, and the master has an en-suite bathroom with double sinks. Enjoy a warm, spacious, private, and secured Beachwood Canyon gem.