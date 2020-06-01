All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3136 IVY Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3136 IVY Street
Last updated December 5 2019 at 8:02 AM

3136 IVY Street

3136 Ivy Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
South Robertson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3136 Ivy Street, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
World class finishes accentuate the magnificent flow of this modern masterpiece! Rooftop deck and beautiful views of Los angles and the Hollywood hills. Brand new construction 2018 with top of the line materials & craftsmanship. Wonderful open floor plan with dining area, and great room. Each room flows seamlessly into one another and are boasting beautiful flooring throughout. The custom kitchen has custom counters and top of the line stainless steel appliances. Tasteful bathrooms with custom designer touches. smart house, security cameras, ceiling speakers and much, much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3136 IVY Street have any available units?
3136 IVY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3136 IVY Street have?
Some of 3136 IVY Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3136 IVY Street currently offering any rent specials?
3136 IVY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3136 IVY Street pet-friendly?
No, 3136 IVY Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3136 IVY Street offer parking?
Yes, 3136 IVY Street offers parking.
Does 3136 IVY Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3136 IVY Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3136 IVY Street have a pool?
No, 3136 IVY Street does not have a pool.
Does 3136 IVY Street have accessible units?
No, 3136 IVY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3136 IVY Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3136 IVY Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Barry
1253 Barry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
The Flat
750 Garland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Orsini
505 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The LC
710 N El Centro Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Alder
19401 Parthenia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
5015 Clinton Apartments
5015 Clinton Street
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Silverlake Towers
3408 West Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College