3135 Durango Ave
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:40 AM

3135 Durango Ave

3135 South Durango Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3135 South Durango Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Brand new remodel with gleaming hardwood floors, new kitchen cabinets, quartz counter tops, glass back splash, stainless steel appliances, shades, drapes Pet Friendly, On site laundry room in a 2 story gated building in great residential location. Pet friendly with an extra $350 deposit.
.

Amenities: Lower, Lower.
Utilities: Water.
Appliances: Air conditioning, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer.
Parking: 1
http://rentcwp.com/apartment-for-rent/los-angeles-2-bed-1.5-bath/2385/

IT490601 - IT49CW2385

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3135 Durango Ave have any available units?
3135 Durango Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3135 Durango Ave have?
Some of 3135 Durango Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3135 Durango Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3135 Durango Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3135 Durango Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3135 Durango Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3135 Durango Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3135 Durango Ave offers parking.
Does 3135 Durango Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3135 Durango Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3135 Durango Ave have a pool?
No, 3135 Durango Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3135 Durango Ave have accessible units?
No, 3135 Durango Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3135 Durango Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3135 Durango Ave has units with dishwashers.

