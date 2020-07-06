Rent Calculator
All apartments in Los Angeles
3134 ST IVY
3134 Ivy Street
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3134 Ivy Street, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3134 ST IVY have any available units?
3134 ST IVY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 3134 ST IVY currently offering any rent specials?
3134 ST IVY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3134 ST IVY pet-friendly?
No, 3134 ST IVY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 3134 ST IVY offer parking?
Yes, 3134 ST IVY offers parking.
Does 3134 ST IVY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3134 ST IVY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3134 ST IVY have a pool?
No, 3134 ST IVY does not have a pool.
Does 3134 ST IVY have accessible units?
No, 3134 ST IVY does not have accessible units.
Does 3134 ST IVY have units with dishwashers?
No, 3134 ST IVY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3134 ST IVY have units with air conditioning?
No, 3134 ST IVY does not have units with air conditioning.
