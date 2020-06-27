Rent Calculator
312 S Commonwealth Avenue
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:03 AM
312 S Commonwealth Avenue
312 South Commonwealth Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
312 South Commonwealth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Rampart Village
Amenities
in unit laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious one bedroom features with formal dining room, Large living room. spacious and bright kitchen, Inside of the unit has own Laundry room with washer and dryer. one parking in front of the unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 312 S Commonwealth Avenue have any available units?
312 S Commonwealth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 312 S Commonwealth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
312 S Commonwealth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 S Commonwealth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 312 S Commonwealth Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 312 S Commonwealth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 312 S Commonwealth Avenue offers parking.
Does 312 S Commonwealth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 312 S Commonwealth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 S Commonwealth Avenue have a pool?
No, 312 S Commonwealth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 312 S Commonwealth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 312 S Commonwealth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 312 S Commonwealth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 S Commonwealth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 312 S Commonwealth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 312 S Commonwealth Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
