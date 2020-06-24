All apartments in Los Angeles
312 N New Hampshire Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

312 N New Hampshire Ave

312 North New Hampshire Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

312 North New Hampshire Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Mid-Wilshire

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This *NEWLY RENOVATED* *MUST SEE* 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment, located near KOREA TOWN, is modernly styled with a home warming and cozy feel as well.
The apartment features a open floor plan, all stainless steel appliances, LOTS of cabinet space, hardwood flooring with stylish checkered tiles in the kitchen and a LARGE gated in pvt patio as well.
This apartment is also located close to the 101, 110 and the 10 freeway and is in walking distance to the public transportation.
Pet friendly.

APARTMENT FEATURES:
*Brand new stainless steel appliances*
*Brand new oven*
*Brand new refrigerator*
*Brand new microwave*
*Freshly painted*
*Hard wood flooring*
*Lots of kitchen cabinet space*
*Brand new light fixtures throughout APT with ceiling fan*
*Large bedrooms*
*Lots of natural light*
*Gated in complex*

BUILDING FEATURES:
*Gated in complex with green common area*

UTILITIES:
Electric, water and trash included!!!

PARKING:
YES!!!

JUST MINUTES FROM 101, 110, 5, 10 FREEWAYS!

THIS APARTMNET IS LOCATED CLOSE TO THE 101 FREEWAY, HOLLYWOOD BOWL, SUNSET BLVD, RUNYON CANYON AND PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION ect.
(Located near Los Angeles, west Hollywood, Hollywood, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose, Sunset Blvd)

(RLNE4625478)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 N New Hampshire Ave have any available units?
312 N New Hampshire Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 312 N New Hampshire Ave have?
Some of 312 N New Hampshire Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 N New Hampshire Ave currently offering any rent specials?
312 N New Hampshire Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 N New Hampshire Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 312 N New Hampshire Ave is pet friendly.
Does 312 N New Hampshire Ave offer parking?
Yes, 312 N New Hampshire Ave offers parking.
Does 312 N New Hampshire Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 N New Hampshire Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 N New Hampshire Ave have a pool?
No, 312 N New Hampshire Ave does not have a pool.
Does 312 N New Hampshire Ave have accessible units?
No, 312 N New Hampshire Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 312 N New Hampshire Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 N New Hampshire Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
