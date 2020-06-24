312 N New Hampshire Ave

Amenities

This *NEWLY RENOVATED* *MUST SEE* 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment, located near KOREA TOWN, is modernly styled with a home warming and cozy feel as well.

The apartment features a open floor plan, all stainless steel appliances, LOTS of cabinet space, hardwood flooring with stylish checkered tiles in the kitchen and a LARGE gated in pvt patio as well.

This apartment is also located close to the 101, 110 and the 10 freeway and is in walking distance to the public transportation.

Pet friendly.



APARTMENT FEATURES:

*Brand new stainless steel appliances*

*Brand new oven*

*Brand new refrigerator*

*Brand new microwave*

*Freshly painted*

*Hard wood flooring*

*Lots of kitchen cabinet space*

*Brand new light fixtures throughout APT with ceiling fan*

*Large bedrooms*

*Lots of natural light*

*Gated in complex*



BUILDING FEATURES:

*Gated in complex with green common area*



UTILITIES:

Electric, water and trash included!!!



PARKING:

YES!!!



JUST MINUTES FROM 101, 110, 5, 10 FREEWAYS!



THIS APARTMNET IS LOCATED CLOSE TO THE 101 FREEWAY, HOLLYWOOD BOWL, SUNSET BLVD, RUNYON CANYON AND PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION ect.

(Located near Los Angeles, west Hollywood, Hollywood, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose, Sunset Blvd)



