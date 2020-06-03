All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 312 N New Hampshire Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
312 N New Hampshire Ave
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

312 N New Hampshire Ave

312 North New Hampshire Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

312 North New Hampshire Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Lower Unit
Hardwood/ Tile Flooring Throughout
Stove & Fridge Included
Newly Updated Kitchen and Bathroom
Tons of Natural Light
Great Closet Space
Parking Included

The Building:
Located in one of the hottest neighborhoods in LA with great neighbors.

"Location Location Location"
Prime K-Town.

Utilities: Owners Pay Water and trash you pay gas and electric.

(RLNE3315829)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 N New Hampshire Ave have any available units?
312 N New Hampshire Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 312 N New Hampshire Ave have?
Some of 312 N New Hampshire Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 N New Hampshire Ave currently offering any rent specials?
312 N New Hampshire Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 N New Hampshire Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 312 N New Hampshire Ave is pet friendly.
Does 312 N New Hampshire Ave offer parking?
Yes, 312 N New Hampshire Ave offers parking.
Does 312 N New Hampshire Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 312 N New Hampshire Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 N New Hampshire Ave have a pool?
No, 312 N New Hampshire Ave does not have a pool.
Does 312 N New Hampshire Ave have accessible units?
No, 312 N New Hampshire Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 312 N New Hampshire Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 N New Hampshire Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Topaz Apartments
550 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
The Lofts at the Security Building
510 S Spring St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
The Vue
255 W 5th St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
6434-38 Shirley Ave
6434 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335
The Summit Apartments
7266 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
1406 Martel
1406 North Martel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90046
501 Mariposa
501 South Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Dronfield Mountain View
13140 N Dronfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91342

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College