Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
312 N New Hampshire Ave
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
312 N New Hampshire Ave
312 North New Hampshire Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
312 North New Hampshire Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Lower Unit
Hardwood/ Tile Flooring Throughout
Stove & Fridge Included
Newly Updated Kitchen and Bathroom
Tons of Natural Light
Great Closet Space
Parking Included
The Building:
Located in one of the hottest neighborhoods in LA with great neighbors.
"Location Location Location"
Prime K-Town.
Utilities: Owners Pay Water and trash you pay gas and electric.
(RLNE3315829)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 312 N New Hampshire Ave have any available units?
312 N New Hampshire Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 312 N New Hampshire Ave have?
Some of 312 N New Hampshire Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 312 N New Hampshire Ave currently offering any rent specials?
312 N New Hampshire Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 N New Hampshire Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 312 N New Hampshire Ave is pet friendly.
Does 312 N New Hampshire Ave offer parking?
Yes, 312 N New Hampshire Ave offers parking.
Does 312 N New Hampshire Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 312 N New Hampshire Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 N New Hampshire Ave have a pool?
No, 312 N New Hampshire Ave does not have a pool.
Does 312 N New Hampshire Ave have accessible units?
No, 312 N New Hampshire Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 312 N New Hampshire Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 N New Hampshire Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
