312 Commonwealth
Last updated September 25 2019 at 11:35 AM

312 Commonwealth

312 S Commonwealth Ave · No Longer Available
Location

312 S Commonwealth Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Rampart Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Spacious Two bedroom plus Two Den , Formal dining room , laminated wood floor living room, Laundry room in unit, ground level,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 Commonwealth have any available units?
312 Commonwealth doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 312 Commonwealth currently offering any rent specials?
312 Commonwealth is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 Commonwealth pet-friendly?
No, 312 Commonwealth is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 312 Commonwealth offer parking?
No, 312 Commonwealth does not offer parking.
Does 312 Commonwealth have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 Commonwealth does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 Commonwealth have a pool?
No, 312 Commonwealth does not have a pool.
Does 312 Commonwealth have accessible units?
No, 312 Commonwealth does not have accessible units.
Does 312 Commonwealth have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 Commonwealth does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 312 Commonwealth have units with air conditioning?
No, 312 Commonwealth does not have units with air conditioning.
