311 W 33rd St
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:45 AM

311 W 33rd St

311 West 33rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

311 West 33rd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90007
South Central LA

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 W 33rd St have any available units?
311 W 33rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 311 W 33rd St currently offering any rent specials?
311 W 33rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 W 33rd St pet-friendly?
No, 311 W 33rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 311 W 33rd St offer parking?
No, 311 W 33rd St does not offer parking.
Does 311 W 33rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 W 33rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 W 33rd St have a pool?
No, 311 W 33rd St does not have a pool.
Does 311 W 33rd St have accessible units?
No, 311 W 33rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 311 W 33rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 W 33rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 311 W 33rd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 311 W 33rd St does not have units with air conditioning.

