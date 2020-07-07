Rent Calculator
311 W 33rd St
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:45 AM
311 W 33rd St
311 West 33rd Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
311 West 33rd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90007
South Central LA
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
urfjujj
(RLNE5134832)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 311 W 33rd St have any available units?
311 W 33rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 311 W 33rd St currently offering any rent specials?
311 W 33rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 W 33rd St pet-friendly?
No, 311 W 33rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 311 W 33rd St offer parking?
No, 311 W 33rd St does not offer parking.
Does 311 W 33rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 W 33rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 W 33rd St have a pool?
No, 311 W 33rd St does not have a pool.
Does 311 W 33rd St have accessible units?
No, 311 W 33rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 311 W 33rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 W 33rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 311 W 33rd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 311 W 33rd St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
