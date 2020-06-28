311 South Avenue 56

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pet friendly

Located right in heart of Highland Park. 3 bedroom STUNNING unit in unique recently re-modeled. Spacious open-concept streamlined kitchen with formal dinning area. A bright modern bath with chic tile flooring, 3 large bright bedrooms with a private sliding door patio in living room. Two car private parking space and easy access to 110 Pasadena fwy minutes to downtown LA, South Pasadena, eagle rock and Glendale. Not Pets please



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5128777)