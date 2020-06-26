311 Sepulveda Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool

The Westside has a new edge. Village Bel Air is the ultimate destination for prestige living. Our new one and two bedroom apartment homes for rent in West Los Angeles are impressive which can be said without the slightest exaggeration. This high-end, boutique hotel inspired community includes a fitness center, private clubhouse, lush courtyard with tranquil reflection pool, outdoor fireplace and subterranean parking. We couldnt ask for a better location. Bel Air is adjacent to Westwood and Brentwood, which keeps you stylish and social with signature shopping and dining.



Fine finishes, high ceilings and designer fixtures are just some of the details weve included for the best in-home experience imaginable. Its the Westside after all, and nothing else will do. Enjoy quartz countertops, a stainless steel appliance package and much more. We urge you to visit and experience it for yourself, call to schedule your appointment.